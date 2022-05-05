Dunno Jo takes out Thank You Alan Sharrock Pace

sport, local-sport,

Alan Sharrock was on hand for the running of Race 6 at the Parkes Harness Racing track - the Thank you Alan Sharrock Pace at Sunday's Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club's second meeting of the season. Alan has provided many years of service as the official veterinarian for both Parkes and Forbes Harness Racing clubs, and was delighted to present the winner of the race, Dunno Jo with driver John O'Shea, with the commemorative rug. The Forbes meeting was run at the Parkes track on Sunday afternoon, due to the wet weather early in the weekend. Lex Crosby, President of Forbes Harness Racing, and Geoff Cole, Parkes Harness Racing President, both spoke glowingly of Alan's commitment and service over many years to the harness racing industry. Alan spoke briefly, thanking the many people he worked with over the years. As rightly said, there would be many people in the Parkes and Forbes Harness Racing who haven been touched by Alan's service to the horses and the industry. Another special race was the last on the day's program, the Congratulations Murray Sullivan on Life Membership Pace. It was won by Gabby's Sportstar, trained and driven by Bathurst's Nathan Hurst. Jason Gaffney drove a winner in the fifth - the Win TV Network Pace - with filly Uptown Beachgirl who placed third at Forbes last week. Mitch Turnbull steered Cashbox home for a win in the fourth, the Forbes Inn Palmer Pace, for trainer Shannon Rye. The pairing also took out Race 2 - the Lachlan Valley Vet Clinic and Walkers AgnVet Pace - with Twisted Mistress. Bling the Luck brought the luck in the third - The Commercial Hotel maiden pace - indeed with John O'Shea holding the reins for trainer Josh Turnbull and winning a double on the day. The first race of the day was taken out by the Turnbulls with Mitch driving Warieda Boy for Steve Turnbull and winning from Cash Em In Shannon trained by Peter Bullock and driven by Travis.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/d4f254a2-99a7-4f9a-89a2-10de0e480e3a.JPG/r0_189_3053_1914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dunno Jo takes out Thank You Alan Sharrock Pace