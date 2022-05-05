Council puts call out for Parkes Shire cultural grant applications

news, local-news,

Local groups and organisations are encouraged to enhance their musical, cultural, and artistic endeavours by applying for a Parkes Shire Council Cultural Grant. The aim of Council's Cultural Grants Program is to encourage and support the development of local community organisations, services and strategies, which make a positive contribution to the community and cultural life of the Shire. Manager Cultural, Education & Library Services, Kerryn Jones, said the council recognises the importance of a culturally rich and vibrant community. "By fostering the development of skills, talents and abilities at a local level and enhancing cultural facilities and infrastructure, these grants support creative and innovative cultural activity throughout our Shire," she said. "The grants can be utilised in a variety of ways, including to develop a new project, extension or enhancement of an existing project, purchase of equipment, or minor capital works." In 2021, five community cultural projects were successful in their application for funding, including: Parkes Shire Councillor Bill Jayet said the Parkes Potters Group were thrilled with the equipment they were able to purchase with the Cultural Grant they received in 2021. "The equipment has enabled them to extend their coaching and mentoring of new skills in the production of clay sculptural pieces and pottery to new members through in-house learning days," he said. "The Parkes Potters have been an active community group for over 50 years and Parkes Shire Council was pleased to be able to support their contribution to creative pursuits in the community." Cultural Grants application forms are available on Council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au or you can obtain a hard copy from your local library. Applications close Friday 3 June 2022. Applications must request a grant of at least $2,000 with the total funding pool at $10,000. For advice and support in completing the application, contact Council's Grant Officer on (02) 6862 9127. Successful applications will be announced in July 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/acf37430-3471-45e1-ac3c-7821c8ef85ad.jpg/r0_8_487_283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Council puts call out for Parkes Shire cultural grant applications