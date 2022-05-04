Mayoral message: congratulations to our new Star of Parkes

comment,

The King has officially left the building! We have loved having our fans back in Parkes for the 29th Parkes Elvis Festival and are looking forward to seeing everyone again in January. Next year we will be celebrating our 30th anniversary and the theme is Blue Hawaii. Following the Festival, we are seeking your feedback on your experience of this year's Festival. Simply take a couple of minutes to complete this survey and you'll go in the running to win 2 x tickets to the Festival Feature Concert on 5 January 2023, valued at $140. The survey closes midnight on 8 May with the winners drawn at random. Make sure you're in it to win it! To take the survey, visit the Parkes Elvis Festival's Facebook page and check out the Parkes Champion Post's festival highlights here. On Friday 29 April, Council welcomed the Hon. Michael McCormack MP, who announced nearly $4 million towards the upgrade of Bogan Road in Parkes Shire, to help users get home sooner and safer, and to improve the freight of stock and grain. This project involves extending the bitumen seal by four kilometres, upgrading three causeways to improve freight efficiency and HML access and the resheeting of 16 kilometres of unsealed road to improve drainage, alignment and pavement deficiencies. These upgrades will provide safer travel for all road users. These works will also enable the opportunity for larger vehicles to use this road. On Saturday 23 April, we were joined by Sam Farraway MLC and Kevin Anderson MP for an exciting funding announcement. The new pavilion being built at the Parkes Showground will receive an additional $2 million from the NSW Government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund. The additional funding will complete the new major pavilion, carry out fire safety upgrades, install new lighting and remove the old buildings and asbestos. Renowned music educator, academic and musician Professor Gary E. McPherson has been presented with the 'Star of Parkes', Council's highest symbolic honour, inspired by the tradition of presenting 'Keys to the City'. Professor McPherson was presented with the Star of Parkes at the Overture event, held at the Cooke Park Pavilion on Saturday, 2 April 2022. We are extremely proud of Gary and the wonderful role model that he has been for Parkes Shire and for the musical community, and our recent night of musical theatre and opera that was Overture, was a fitting and special reception for a recipient of his musical calibre and prowess. Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils will be hosting an online workshop for parents and other supervisors of local learner drivers, full of practical advice and information about completing the 120 hours of supervised driving. The free 'Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers' workshop will be held on Friday 13 May from 12 noon. The estimated run time is around 1 hour and 15 minutes. The workshop covers the licencing system, how to use the Learner Driver Logbook including the use of digital logbooks, licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, the benefits of on-road driving sessions, tips on supervising a learner driver and more. Bookings are essential and can be made visiting Council's website.

