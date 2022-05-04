Juniors off to Sydney with tennis back in full swing

sport, local-sport,

Tennis is back in action for Parkes players locally, regionally and state based. Locally the junior programs all started this week and good numbers throughout all stages of HotShots. There are still a few vacancies in the preschoolers and red ball groups of only four players on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. A great opportunity to get started as any new registrations receive a free racquet and t0shirt when they register and the Active Kids vouchers are accepted so their whole term of Tennis is FREE. Can't get better than that in junior sports: a maximum of four players to each coach, free equipment, tennis shirt and if you use your Active Kids voucher it's free. Register online www.parkestennis.com.au Night Tennis began this week with the ladies social doubles on Monday. Far too many impressive performances to mention after their four-week layoff over the holiday break but super sub Teigan Miles hit some impressive shots throughout the night. Teigan couldn't decide whether it was her own skill or the $300 racquet she was borrowing. Perhaps a combination of both but we'll give all credit to Teigan. Carla Greef was also on fire week 1 with her hit and miss approach combined with self commentary and associated laughter from all on court. The ladies do enjoy their couple of hours out of the house socialising whilst increasing the heart rate each week. Tuesday nights is a little more serious than Mondays with the mixed format playing both singles and doubles. Great to have a new team involved with the 'Match-Ups' joining in. They proved to be a real challenge for The Agitators with the match ending 3 sets all and Match-ups taking the win on a games count-back. One Hit Wonders started their comp off with a win over The Scrapers 4 sets to 2 while Wasted Potential also scored a 4 sets to 2 win over Smashes. NSW PSSA Tennis is on this week in Sydney with Harry Yelland, Savannah Latu and Anna Orr all representing both Parkes Public and Western Region. This is always a tough week for the Western kids as most of them don't choose tennis as their 'first option' sport whereas the Sydney teams along with the Catholic and Independent schools have many of their representatives involved in full time tennis programs or spending at least 12+ hrs on court training each week. Harry, Savannah and Anna will no doubt have a great experience and come away learning a lot about competing and the importance of being fully prepared as best you can for events of this significance. Meanwhile Harry Yelland, Anna and Lachie Orr and Ella McColl travelled to Orange last Sunday to get a day of match play and practise in. Harry played up a division in the 14s and played consistently to come away with a win. This wasn't so much about results for Harry but more about having the confidence to get into some rhythm and be more aggressive with his groundstrokes. Ella, Anna and Lach are all improving their play and enjoying playing in these events. Next one is in Dubbo on Sunday May 29th. Rally4Ever is on again today at 9.30am after a break over the holidays. This is a mental wellbeing program that offers a free hour of tennis activities with Coach Helen Magill each week to get outside and get active. Racquets supplied. We look forward to everyone coming along.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/eb8ded0b-6a66-4131-a2e0-71a15285f1d9.jpg/r0_398_3024_2107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg