This Saturday, May 7, 500 people in teams of two, in cars worth less than $1,000 will leave Wollongong, NSW to take part in Shitbox Rally. Seven days later, they will cross the finish line in Mackay, QLD having travelled 3,600kms, successfully completing the largest independent fundraiser for Cancer Council nationally. En route, they're coming through Forbes and travelling on the Bogan Way to Trundle where they'll camp at the showground overnight. With more than $30 million raised since the rallies began, the $2 million target for this rally is well in sight with current fundraising totals at over $1.7 million. James Freeman who founded Box Rallies (Shitbox and Mystery Box Rally) after losing both of his parents to cancer within 12 months of each other a reward for fundraising efforts, rather than a race. "This is a chance to explore Australia," he said. "Autumn 2022 will be another incredible rally starting for the first time in Wollongong and finishing in Mackay. "The teams work so hard for the year before the rally to raise the funds needed to participate, so the rally really is their reward and a way that we give back to them. "It's a once in a lifetime adventure from the city to The Outback and back again. From the blue waters of the coast to the raw beauty of endless horizons, magical night skies and ochre red sand." The impact of COVID in 2020 and 2021 has made it particularly difficult for teams to fundraise and Box Rallies has seen its expected fundraising total for the period, cut by as much as $7.2 million from Cancer Research. Organisers are thrilled to be in partnership with Rally School Australia and Manheim Auctions Australia. The cars, which can be spread out over a couple of hours, are expected to come into Forbes over the Camp Street Bridge from 4pm and arrive in Trundle. Make sure you give them a big wave, or go say hi if you're in Trundle, and even better go online to donate.

Fundraiser rally to roll through Forbes, Trundle