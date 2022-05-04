Creith has faith in attack as Spacies' 2022 campaign gets under way

sport, local-sport,

Under new captain-coach Jack Creith, the Parkes Spacemen are implementing an attacking style which is unlike most others in the Peter McDonald Premiership this season. Every kick-off was taken short during Sunday's match against the Macquarie Raiders while there was plenty of flick passes and offloads no matter what part of Apex Oval the Spacemen were playing on. It didn't always bear fruit, with a number of short kick-offs allowing Macquarie to get on the front foot and into attacking territory with relative ease while there was also handling errors in the 41-22 loss. "That's how we train," an upbeat Creith said. "It's still fresh and some are more comfortable doing it than others but at the right time of the year that will be coming off." The Spacemen did regather some of their own kick-offs, with one in particular looking likely to result in points after halfback Chad Porter made a break but his pass went to ground and the opportunity was gone. That sense of getting close but falling short at the last step was something rookie captain-coach Creith spoke about after the match but he was adamant things will come together. "It's hard because I'm so happy with how the boys are going but you look up at the scoreboard and you get done. It is what it is at the moment," he said. "It's a bit on me too because I'm trying to promote that fast footy and it could look a bit silly now after we got done. "But at the end of the day I'm going to back what we're doing and we're going to do it all year. I know it's going to come right at the back-end of the year so I'm not too worried." Also making the Spacemen's task that little more difficult on Sunday was the absence of a number of key men. Jordan Pope, Sam Dwyer, Jake Porter, and Epi Sadrodro were all out through injury while young fullback James Parsons exited the match inside the first half hour due to an arm complaint. "You can never get too down because it's early in the season and we've got a few out so I've got but I've got to give wraps to the boys," Creith added. "Jesse Shorter, in particular. He played 45 minutes straight in the front-row on debut after he said to me before the game if he would come off after 25 minutes. "He was outstanding. Billy Simpson on debut, he went onto the wing out of position and went well. "It didn't feel like they scored 40 which is good but bad. It means it felt familiar but it didn't feel like they were on top of us. "It's just one where you look up and you're behind by a bit when you could have been in front but we just dropped a few of the last few passes." Both sides created attacking opportunities early in Sunday's match but it wasn't until the ninth minute when Macquarie fullback Blake Merritt smoothly swooped on a kick and raced 75m that the first points were scored. While Parkes hit back through Raiden Choyce but tries for Cox and then Ralph, both featuring the playmaking of Jai Merritt heavily, in the space of three minutes appeared to give the Raiders all the momentum. But both sides had defensive lapses in the first half and when the hosts dropped off the Spacemen took advantage, with halves Jack Creith and Chad Porter crossing within two minutes of each other to get it back to 16-all. The action for the first 40 wasn't finished there though as a lovely Jai Merritt cut-out ball put Cox into space and his pinpoint grubber was pounced on by Ralph to set-up a 22-16 half-time lead. That late try, combined with a four-pointer for a hard-running Filisone Pauta just three minutes after the restart, put the Raiders in control and while Parkes threatened at times they never really got fully back into the contest. Parkes is in Dubbo again this weekend to take on CYMS.

