Parkes netballers opened their season on the weekend, competing in the Forbes All-Age Carnival with some great results. The 12's Development squad came third overall, winning five games and only losing two. They all played extremely well all day, digging in deep to come away with the win in a few nail biter matches. Our 15's were very competitive and the results did not always do them justice. Their skills are developing well and their coach can see improvements each time they take the court. Our 17s had a mixed day with two wins and five loses but played hard all day and remained competitive in each match. There were some great highlights, however there is still some work to do before attending the Senior State Titles. Our 14's missed out on a win but played seven passionate games of netball. All players drove onto the ball, excelling in one-on-one defence and improving with every game. Parkes Opens had a cracker first carnival with five wins from seven games. This side got stronger every game and will be one to watch at State titles on the June long weekend! Due to the wet weather, Saturday's start to the season has been postponed to May 7 - see Parkes and District Netball Asssociation on Facebook for details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/e642292b-923d-47e7-8afc-a1cce89addb5.JPG/r979_573_4276_2436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Netballers' strong start to 2022 season at Forbes All Age Carnival