Twenty kilometres of the Bogan Road will get a $4 million upgrade over the next three years. The project involves extending the bitumen seal by four kilometres, upgrading three causeways to improve freight efficiency and Higher Mass Limit access and the resheeting of 16 kilometres of unsealed road to improve drainage, alignment and pavement. Deputy Mayor and chair of council's rural roads committee Neil Westcott welcomed Member for Riverina Michael McCormack to Parkes to announce that the Federal Government was funding $3.186m of the project. Parkes Shire Council will fund the other $800,000. "(Bogan Road) is a really important road for the Parkes shire," Cr Westcott said. "It's a central artery road for both the Northparkes Mine and the farming community and it's much used and very vital for our shire." The project is set to roll out over the next three years, Cr Westcott said at the funding announcement made beside the Bogan Road. "The next 12 months will be used in the planning and investigation, before construction commences late next year and hopefully will be finished 2024," he said. Mr MrCormack said the $150m Remote Roads Upgrade Program targeted unsealed roads and safety works including resurfacing, removing dangerous corners and managing vegetation. "Parkes Shire Council has identified Bogan Road as a route which would benefit the community with an upgrade which will make it safer and, in turn, more productive for commercial users," Mr McCormack said. Mayor Keith said it was an exciting day for the shire.

$4m upgrade for Parkes Shire's Bogan Road