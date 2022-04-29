Contracts signed, work to begin on brand new Parkes Show pavilion

news, local-news,

Parkes Showground's new pavilion project has received a further $2.1 million. Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the latest funding from Crown Lands would ensure the completion of the new pavilion along with key fire safety upgrades. "A further $1.78 million is being allocated to the next stages of the new pavilion that is being constructed at Parkes Showground as well as a further $382,000 for fire safety upgrades to benefit other buildings," Mr Anderson said. "The additional funding will ensure the showground plays a central role within the community by hosting the annual show and events like the Elvis festival, farmers' markets and supporting emergency evacuations if needed." Parkes PA and H president Peter Unger said it was exciting news - not just for the Show but for the town. The funding follows an announcement of $4 million to build the new pavilion last August, with the century-old original structures demolished due to safety concerns. Contracts have now, just this week, been signed with works expected to begin within six weeks. Regional West Constructions have been engaged to carry out the building works and are looking forward to delivering Parkes a community asset that will last long into the future. They are also looking to support as many local trades as possible over the course of the project. "We can make it not only a pavilion for the show but a multi-function centre for the whole town," he said. The committee extended huge thanks to the NSW Government and Parkes Shire Council for their support. Sam Farraway MLC said the NSW Government's showground stimulus funding had supported a complete overhaul of the Parkes Showground. "This funding is also supporting the upgrades to the heritage-listed grandstand including its roof, floor, drainage, subfloor ventilation, masonry walls, and timber columns and balustrades along with improvements to lighting and additional power points for camping and stall holders." The plan is for the new facility to be ready to go for the 2023 Show, but the Show society is certainly planning for a modified 2022 event. After two years without a show, Mr Unger is sure anticipation of this year's event will be high. "I've had a lot of people ask me, are we having a show this year?" he said. The answer is yes, the committee is planning this year's Show, and working with the contractors on ensuring site access for the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/0cdd0937-f223-423e-a319-a64268d7e397.jpg/r52_188_1964_1268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Contracts signed, work to begin on brand new Parkes Show pavilion