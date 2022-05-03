Thank you very much: 'magical' 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival draws to close

news, local-news,

The Elvii have left the building. Some 20,000 fans travelled from around Australia and the world for five days of non-stop Elvis Presley entertainment and Elvis-themed events. The theme for the 2022 event was the 1968 Elvis racing musical film Speedway with the Central West of NSW exploding into a sea of hot rods, racing suits and dancing girls. The King-sized program was filled with more than 200 Elvis and speedway inspired events, including much-loved festival favourites Northparkes Mines Street Parade, Renewal of Vows Ceremony, Goodsell Machinery Miss Priscilla Dinner, free Cooke Park Main Stage entertainment and Elvis Gospel Service (click the links to see our galleries from each brilliant event). As well as new events including a Speedway Exhibit of rare and classic race cars, meet-and-greet racing stars and virtual reality simulators. "After a bit of a break due to the pandemic, it was really magical to deliver the Festival this year," Festival Director Tiffany Steel said. "The excited energy of our Festival fans was palpable from the very first day, and it only grew from there. READ MORE "I think people had been missing that shared connection and celebration over the last two years, and it felt like a moment where we could all come together, see old friends, make new ones and just have a party fit for The King." Headlining the Festival was the USA's 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion, Taylor Rodriguez, making his Australian debut with four shows performed across the Festival, backed by the dynamic nine-piece TIC band. For the sixth year running, a preliminary round of the international 2022 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest was staged at Parkes Leagues Club. Paul Fenech of Sydney placed first, followed by Che Orton of New Zealand and third place went to Melbourne's Anthony Petrucci. Paul will now travel to Memphis, USA, to represent Parkes at the contest semi -final during Elvis Week in August. The 2022 Miss Priscilla, Face of the Festival, was awarded to Ashleigh Smith, of Parkes. No stranger to the role, Ashleigh was previously awarded the title of Miss Priscilla in 2015, making her the first ever person to hold the title twice. On Saturday 23 January the town came out in droves for the Northparkes Mines Street Parade which saw more than 7,000 people line the streets to enjoy over 60 Elvis-themed floats, vintage cars, motorcycles, walking groups and marching bands.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/28249a7d-3899-4a08-b526-41a1fe08d968.JPG/r3_289_5661_3486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg