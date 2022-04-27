Tennis with The Ace: let's get back on court

sport, local-sport,

Term 2 is upon us and it's time to get back into tennis once again. All junior tennis programs start next Monday May 2 with Pre-schoolers and HotShots for 4-13yrs, private and semi-private lessons as well as the popular all girls squad and the junior development squads. All new registrations for HotShots receive a free racquet and t-shirt so no need to worry about buying any equipment. All programs run after school every day. Registrations online www.parkestennis.com.au and Active Kids Vouchers are accepted. Ladies social doubles comp will start on Monday night and as of yesterday there were two places available. Every Monday from 6pm-7.30pm for eight weeks playing three sets of doubles and swapping partners each week. Cost is $96 to be paid week 1. Mixed Teams of three players playing one set of singles and two sets of doubles will be on Tuesday nights starting May 3rd. 7pm start and roughly 8.30-9pm finish. Limited teams due to limited courts available. Cost is $96per player to be paid week 1. If anyone would like to play in either the Ladies or Mixed Teams or put your name down as a casual Sub you can SMS Helen on 0407253888 asap. The community mental health program Rally4Ever will start again next Thursday May 5th from 9.30-10.30am. This is a program designed to get people out of their homes and get moving, get socialising and enjoy the nice Autumn mornings in a fun and friendly environment. It's free and Helen has racquets you can borrow. Social tennis runs Tuesday mornings for ladies from 8.30am-11am and Saturday afternoons from 1pm for everyone to come along. Casual court hire is available 7am-10am daily through an online booking system. You receive a code to enter into the pin pad on the gate. This will also activate the lights if booking a night session. All the best to Harry Yelland, Savannah Latu and Anna Orr as they venture off to Sydney next week to compete in the NSW PSSA Tennis carnival. Western will have a big week ahead and all three Parkes juniors will relish the experience of being on the same court as some of our future champions. News filtered through last week that our much loved sports editor at the Champion Post Kristy Williams is leaving. Kristy was a brilliant addition to the team and she immersed herself into all things community when she arrived in town and quickly acknowledged the huge focus around sport. Nothing was ever too much effort for Kristy and her vivacious personality and enthusiasm shone through. The Tennis Club thank Kristy wholeheartedly for her support and understanding of the value of sports reporting to the community. Good luck in your next adventures and we hope you will have fond memories of your time in Parkes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/33ffb66c-2e73-49e3-b52a-4665c232cfc3.png/r0_32_670_411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg