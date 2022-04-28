Rugby's back! Boars' first home game of New Holland Cup campaign Saturday

sport, local-sport,

Rugby's back! The Parkes Boars have their first hit-out of their 2022 New Holland Cup campaign this Saturday and they're calling on supporters to join them at Northparkes Oval. "Let's kick the season off in style," is the message from club president Anthony Stewart, who'd love to see fans "fill the hill" for the opener. The competition kicked off last weekend but Parkes had a Round 1 bye, and now commence their season at home against Narromine Gorillas. There's a new clubhouse under construction at Parkes' traditional home of rugby union, hence heading to Northparkes for competition, and Stewart indicates this may be a "rebuilding" year for our senior men as well. With back-to-back premierships to their credit, the club has farewelled - at least for now - some of their senior players including Josh Miles, Luke Bevan, Michael Thomas, Max Keith and Scott Chislett. Club vice president Mackenzie Green says the club welcomes a new signing in Jake Hardy, who he expects will be a great addition to the Boars. "We've got the return of Chris Parker, who was one of the pivotal players in last year's comp playing breakaway for us," Green said at Tuesday night's training session. "We've also got the return of Semi (Navatu), who played fullback for us last year, and Freddy (Tupi), who played outside centre for us." Well-known Ben Ryan has stepped into a senior leadership role for the club as they prepare for the season. Green is tipping our Boars' women are a team to watch this year, with Erica Stevenson continuing with the club and Paulini Lawanikula making a return to the maroons. They're also delighted to announce the arrival of Carson Blanco and Sunshine Packer, both signings from the United States, to Parkes. Nuk Nongkhu is another addition to the women's team. "Women's numbers have been excellent all season," Green said. "With the position they were in last year, making it to the finals and getting pretty close to the grand final, with some of the strong returning players and some new talent coming in I reckon they'll have a very bright year this year." The Boars play at Northparkes Oval this Saturday, all beginning with the Under 14s game. The women's, second, and first grade are all scheduled to take on Narromine Gorillas this round, with the main game from 3.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/b1e07406-cfd6-4910-8551-ab7b6ccf9369.JPG/r0_22_4496_2562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rugby's back! Boars' first home game of New Holland Cup campaign Saturday