Their light shines: Parkes youth reflect on legacy of the ANZACs

news, local-news,

The legacy and spirit of the ANZACs is ever-present, and our young people eternally grateful for their sacrifice. That was the message from students from a local primary school and local high school on Anzac Day in Parkes on Monday. Parkes East Public School captains Kasey Morgan and Patrick McPherson reflected on what Anzac Day means to them at the mid-morning commemorations at Cooke Park. "Anzac Day is a time for me to remember who I am and the country I come from," Kasey said. "It is a time to remember the sacrifices the service men and women of the past made and still continue to make today. "The Australians at Gallipoli came from all different backgrounds but shared the terrible experience of war. "Since then, for more than 100 years, men and women in our Army, Navy and Air Force, have honoured the memory of our original ANZACs." There are many ways to honour our service men and women, she added, and we should all take the time on April 25 each year. "Anzac Day is a public expression of gratitude and reflection, that still resonates with both our young and elderly," Patrick said. "We celebrate the life we now live and the freedom we experience as a result of these sacrifices." Parkes High School captains Charlie Denham-Jones and Amanda Lowe said the ANZACs continue to inspire and give hope, more than 100 years on. "To this day, the legacy and spirit of ANZAC remain ever present in those who continue to support international and national disasters, providing support and relief to those in need," Amanda said. "We continue to look up and aspire to embody the values and examples those who have, and those who continue to serve, have previously shown." Charlie said today's young people remain eternally grateful - acknowledging their lives have been deeply affected by the ANZACs' service. "We are still touched by the ANZACs' doings more than 100 years later due to stories that have been told, photos and medals of our elders and also the chance of living freely without the exposure of warfare and losing loved ones," he said. "The ANZACs not only gave us the freedom to live our lives - at the cost of theirs - but they gave us a sense of hope. "The hope they gifted us was a hope of Australia maintaining a positive future, free from conflict and loss. "They displayed great bravery, loyalty, discipline, endurance and mateship. "We believe we should pay our respects to them not only during a moment of silence but every day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/07ec39b7-cb95-488b-bfdf-c3cda59cb111.JPG/r0_111_3522_2101_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Their light shines: Parkes youth reflect on legacy of the ANZACs