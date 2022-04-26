We will remember them: Parkes residents pack Cooke Park on Anzac Day

news, local-news,

Monday marked 107 years since that cold dawn when Australian and New Zealand troops set first foot on the beach at Gallipoli. Yet numbers were surely in the thousands across our shire's Anzac Day dawn services, marches, and commemorative services. It is tribute, guest speaker Major General J. Paul Stevens (rtd) AO reflected, to the ANZACs' legacy - to what has been termed the ANZAC spirit. "When he was thinking about the way the troops on Gallipoli fulfilled their duty, our official historian wrote, 'ANZAC stood and still stands for reckless valour in a good cause' - so for courage, for resourcefulness, for fidelity or loyalty, for comradeship and for endurance that will never own defeat," Maj Gen Stevens said. "On the Australian memorial at Isurava on the Kokoda track, those values are pared down to four: courage, endurance, mateship and sacrifice. "We are no longer the nation of 1918 or of 1945 or even of the year 2000. "The world changes daily and we change with it. But those values endure especially in tough times. "We see them in our communities in times of bushfire or drought or flood or peril. "We see them in our emergency services. We see them in our health services - as we have done during the pandemic - we see them in today's Defence Force." Maj Gen Stevens talked the crowd through the campaign at the Gallipoli Peninsula, drawing out the size of the area the ANZACs captured as stretching from Parkes' railway station to Kelly Reserve, and in a semi-circle to Memorial Hill. This they held for three months, before an attempt was made to try to capture some of the high ground and link up with a new British landing. "This was the time when names like Lone Pine and The Neck became household names in Australia - and you might remember that the tragic Light Horse charge at The Neck was brought to life 60 years later in Peter Weir's film Gallipoli," Maj Gen Stevens said. "Unfortunately that second offensive, while it captured some ground, didn't achieve its objectives and so in December 1915 we were withdrawn. "By the time that happened, our soldiers had survived a very tough introduction to battle. "After Gallipoli it's well known that our forces - the Light Horse in Palestine, the infantry divisions in France, contributed greatly to the war effort. "By 1918 they were amongst the cream of the Empire's fighting forces. "And they were the ones who, in France if you like under General Monash, was at the vanguard of the assaults that brought the war to an end." The cost, tragically, was high. "62,000 dead. Three times as many wounded," Maj Gen Stevens said. "On the memorial behind me here are 176 names of soldiers from this area who died in the war." No community was left untouched. "In Australia the war created a need to support the soldiers overseas, to support the wounded who'd been repatriated, to look after families whose menfolk were away, and to look after war widows and children," Maj Gen Stevens said. "The community responded right across Australia, by creating Red Cross branches, and other patriotic organisations, and in so doing cemented I think a tradition of voluntary service, of community service, that persists until this day. "It was the women of Australia who were the heartbeat of this movement." While in his lifetime Maj Gen Stevens has seen numbers at Anzac Day services wax and wane, he believes the commemoration will endure. "We have chosen for our day of remembrance the 25th of April - the first day that our troops, our Defence force, was involved in a major campaign in war. We have not chosen a day to celebrate a victory," he said. "We have not chosen a day to mourn a defeat. We have chosen a day to recognise the human cost of war. "ANZAC was not a battle, ANZAC was not a place, ANZAC was a name for a group of people and it's people who are the focus of this day. "Above all, those who died in our name but also those who were wounded, those who served, the families that loved them, the community that supported them. "In fulfilling our promise to remember them, we do not mark this day with military parades, shows of might and power, we mark it much more personally, with marches such as we have seen, services like this and veterans reunions." The other reason is the enduring legacy of those men and women. "On Anzac Day, what we do is turn to the example that the vast majority of our veterans have shown us. What some have called "the ANZAC spirit"," Maj Gen Stevens said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/6cf7bb74-195a-4165-b3e0-c35eec751737.jpg/r0_200_3922_2416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

We will remember them: Parkes residents pack Cooke Park on Anzac Day