Many hundreds of Parkes residents have joined this year's Anzac Day march in honour of those who have served our country's defence forces. Service personnel, ex-service personnel and emergency services were joined by large numbers of young people from our local primary and secondary schools. Many wore the medals of family members who served. Here are the faces we captured during the event.

Hundreds join Parkes 2022 Anzac Day march