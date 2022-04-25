news, local-news,

Hundreds of shire residents have paid their respects to our service men and women at commemorations across the shire today, Anzac Day. Crowds gathered at Memorial Hill before dawn, with dozens of community groups, students and individuals laying wreaths. Services across our shire, including the march and mid-morning service, were well attended with all generations represented. The 2022 commemorations mark the 107th anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during WWI.

Lest we forget: 2022 Parkes Dawn Service draws crowds to Memorial Hill