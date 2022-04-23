Faces of the Festival: spotted in the streets of the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival

multimedia, photos-and-video,

Thousands plan their holidays - and their wardrobes - around this event each year. If you haven't experienced the atmosphere of the Parkes Elvis Festival ... well maybe you should pop it in your calendar for 2023 (and book that accommodation, it goes FAST). Everywhere you turn there's fancy dress, vintage cars, music of the 1950s and 60s, incredible big hair - some of them have been planning their costumes since the announcement of the theme for the year, others are looking for the chance to rock 'n' roll to live music. There's dancing in the street, there are talented young buskers, there are amazing professional tribute artists, and most of all there are friendly, smiling faces. Head to the arrival of the Elvis Express at Parkes train station and you'll quickly see it's a reunion for many, but Festival goers make friends over well-dressed dogs and pose for photos with people they've just met. It's expected some 20,000 people have come to Parkes for this Festival, despite a change in date after COVID-19 delays, and every visitor we've spoken to says the event has been well worth the wait. Thank you for coming to Parkes!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/402eda22-db69-486f-bba4-ddd33e589c55.JPG/r8_188_3612_2224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg