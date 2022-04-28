news, local-news,

You'd have to call this a situation where everybody wins. The popular and picturesque Lake Endeavour is cleaner, and the Parkes Dragon Boat Club has vital extra funds to put towards equipment and community causes. Parkes Dragon Boat Club has been recognised at the prestigious Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2021 Tidy Towns Awards for their work to clean up Lake Endeavour, where they paddle. The Endeavour Dragons saw an opportunity to use the Return and Earn container deposit scheme to simultaneously help the environment, raise funds for the club, and promote the club to the community. The club holds working bees at Lake Endeavour where they train, walking the shore and surrounds to clean up any rubbish, including salvaging recyclable drink containers. Members also check the shoreline before and after training, collecting cans, bottles and other litter, and taking it back to town for proper disposal. Local landowners in the area have commented on the visible improvement to the lake. They've been recognised with the NGO and Community Groups Population category C award at this year's Keep Australia Beautiful awards. It's a good news story all around: since July 2019 the club has raised more than $1,000 from container returns - that's a whopping 10,000 drink containers that aren't littering our local environment. The funds have supported the club to purchase equipment such as new paddles, they have also donated to a local charity that provides food packages to locals in need. The Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2021 Tidy Towns Awards recognise, celebrate and reward the sustainability achievements of rural and regional communities across NSW, and are organised by Keep Australia Beautiful NSW. The Litter Prevention Award Category is supported by the Return and Earn NSW container deposit scheme.

Endeavour Dragons honoured with Keep Australia Beautiful gong