Police are appealing for public assistance after firearms were stolen during a break and enter at a Eugowra property. About 2pm Tuesday, April 19, officers attached to Central West Police District received reports of a break-in at a property on Wuagan Road, Eugowra, believed to have occurred between Friday 1 April 2022 and 2pm yesterday. Police have been told five rifles, four shotguns and ammunition were stolen from the home. Officers established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of inquiries, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or suspicious activity in the area - or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area during the mentioned period - to contact Parkes Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Investigations continue. Driving offences: Police were out in force on our roads on the long weekend and they've detected one man driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol. Police stopped the 35-year-old in Close Street on Friday evening. After a positive roadside breath test it's alleged he returned a breath analysis result of 0.175. He is to face Parkes Local Court. Another driver is waiting on the results of laboratory sample testing after a positive roadside drug test. Police stopped the 19-year-old man in Barton Street at 2.50am Saturday.

Police beat: firearms stolen from Eugowra property