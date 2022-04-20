sport, local-sport,

It's been the question on everyone's lips this week: is Elvis rugby on? Organiser Chris Summerhayes says yes! The banter in the rugby community has begun, and the Blue Suede Shoes and the Reddy Teddies are dusting off the Elvis suits once again. The match has become a fixture - albeit an unofficial one - of Friday night during the Parkes Elvis Festival. It all started with a few Parkes rugby club members wanting to dress up and get involved in the festival - and have a little fun with it. Although this year will be different with the shift away from January, particularly with the rugby union season about to start, they're planning to head to Pioneer Oval between 5.30 and 6pm this Friday to do it all again. One benefit will be considerably cooler weather, Summerhayes says. "It's all very unofficial," he adds - and with a lot of people away over Easter the Champion Post was only just able to confirm these details as our print deadline approached. "It's a bunch of blokes who meet up for a game of rugby and who happen to be wearing Elvis suits." Summerhayes has traditionally captained the Blue Suede Shoes and Dave Nichols the Reddy Teddies, but fans should look out for potential changes to the line-up this year. The timing is likely to be a little different in April as well: Summerhayes flags that if you see a group of about 30 Elvii heading towards the oval, you'd better get your own blue suede shoes on and follow them that way to catch the match. "It'll be a cracking event as always," Summerhayes promised.

Elvis rugby update: Friday night festival fun returns