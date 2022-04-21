mayors welcome, Ken Keith, Parkes Elvis Festival

I would like to welcome our friends to the Parkes Shire for the 29th Parkes Elvis Festival. The King may left the building for a short while, but I'm excited to say that Elvis is back. Now that communities are back open and events are back on, it's time to step out and support your local economy. Events like Parkes Elvis Festival provide a huge economic boost to our region and I thank you for visiting and supporting the Parkes Shire community. While visiting our region, I encourage everyone to explore the diverse range of tourism attractions including the world-famous Parkes Radio telescope 'The Dish', the Henry Parkes Centre, Quentin Alpaca Farm and the Peak Hill Open Cut Experience. The team at the Visitor Information Centre can help you plan your next trip to Parkes to attend more of our events such as the Trundle Bush Tucker Day. We are proud to bring you a jam-packed with a program of rockin' n' rollin' fun. The five-day line-up features hundreds of events including much-loved festival favourites Northparkes Mines Street Parade, Renewal of Vows Ceremony, Goodsell Machinery Miss Priscilla Dinner, plenty of free Cooke Park main stage entertainment and more. On behalf of the Parkes Shire, I welcome you to our region and wish you a safe, adventurous and enjoyable Parkes Elvis Festival. Finally, a big thankyou to our dedicated volunteers, sponsors, supporters, local businesses, community members, and Council staff who make the Festival possible.

Welcome to the 29th Parkes Elvis Festival

On behalf of the Parkes Shire, I welcome you to our region and wish you a safe, adventurous and enjoyable Parkes Elvis Festival. Finally, a big thankyou to our dedicated volunteers, sponsors, supporters, local businesses, community members, and Council staff who make the Festival possible.