news, local-news,

There was something for everyone in Youth Week in Parkes, and one of the top events was a series of skateboard workshops presented by Totem Skateboarding at our local skate park on Sunday. David Cameron, along with his twin brother Nigel, launched Totem in 2010. The boys grew up in Leeton, and are continuing to share their skateboard passion around rural areas. A number of young people attended the beginner and intermediate workshops at the Parkes Skate Park, coaching them in skateboarding skills. David, along with Zac Van Zetti from Canberra and Nixon Osborne from Brisbane gave demonstrations of their skills as well as teaching the kids to execute some cool tricks including 360s on the skateboards. All equipment - including skateboards and helmets - was provided for the free event, and all who attended had a great day. Some of the other events included a very special visit from the Bluescope Youth Orchestra, a movie night at the Cooke Park pavilion and a games night at the Parkes library.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5a428275-6687-453d-91f2-5416e359d3bd.JPG/r0_221_4063_2517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New skills and thrills part of Parkes' 2022 Youth Week celebrations