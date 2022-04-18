news, local-news,

A stunning autumn day dawned clear and bright for the annual Generocity Church Easter Egg Hunt in Cooke Park. After disruption in previous years due to COVID, with the 2021 Easter Egg Hunt being held at Parkes Racecourse, everyone welcomed the chance to return to the centrally located and beautiful Cooke Park this year. The kids got together in their age groups with the hunt commenced by MC Elle McCutcheon. Every child came away with bags brimming with Easter eggs, and big smiles on their faces. Morning tea followed, with Hot cross buns (and of course chocolate!) in the park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/d4ff8aed-e621-4f92-b3bd-ae8985e4c3fb.JPG/r2_195_3804_2343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Generocity Church's Easter Sunday celebrations and egg hunt return with great success