Surprise theatre hit coming to Parkes

news, local-news,

The surprise theatre hit of 2020 has been touring NSW since January this year with free performances, carrying its inspiring message of 'choosing life'. After multiple Sydney venues, The Silver Tunnel visited Illawarra and the Shoalhaven in March. In April, it headed to Adamstown and Bathurst - plus a special 'command' performance for the full NSW Synod in Sydney's Pitt Street Uniting Church last week - all to appreciative full houses. Now this terrific tour culminates with performances in Parkes on April 22 and 23. The rollicking one-act thriller presented by legendary hero of the homeless, Rev Bill Crews, debuted in Covid-controlled conditions last year when lockdown saw him turn his inner west Sydney church into a theatre! Audiences and critics alike thrilled to The Silver Tunnel, when it was first performed at Crews' Ashfield Uniting Church. Rev Bill Crews has been fighting for the poor, homeless and needy for almost 50 years. Starting with the street kids of Kings Cross in the 1970s, he worked with the Wayside Chapel until he moved to Ashfield in the '80s and opened his now famous Loaves and Fishes free restaurant in the grounds of the Uniting church. To this day, thousands of free meals are served every week to those in need, while providing free dental, medical and social services. The food and health services are now mobile as his work spreads far beyond its Ashfield roots. "What a couple of years it's been eh?" says Rev Bill. "Time for a bit of hope and entertainment! A play set in a graveyard performed in a church? "Fabulous! Like all our endeavours, this inspiring touring production is primarily aimed at raising awareness and funds for the poor and disadvantaged people we protect - as well as to introduce our services to new areas. "At the 2020 premiere season, our homeless, often struggling, guests sat side by side with 'normal' theatre goers. They all loved it and got the same message ...the wonder and value of life." This 3,000k tour is an entertaining, travelling billboard for the work of the Rev Bill Crews Foundation. The production tours in its own branded van and features the same top cast as in 2020: high profile singer/actor Ric Herbert (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show, The Full Monty, Equus, A Hard God, Underbelly, Wild Side and Sweet and Sour) and talented newcomer Tim Matthews (Studio 3, Disney Channel). The Silver Tunnel tour is at Parkes Uniting Church 11-17 Court Street, Parkes at 8pm Friday, April 22; 4pm and 8pm Saturday April 23.

Surprise theatre hit coming to Parkes