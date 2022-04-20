Lest we forget: full program of events for Anzac Day in Parkes shire

news, local-news,

Parkes Returned Services League (RSL) of Australia Sub Branch Honorary Secretary Paul Thomas announced that a full program of events has been organised in the Parkes Shire. Thomas stated that it is a great result and an example of how RSL NSW works with State and Federal governments to improve outcomes for veterans and their families. The Parkes Sub-Branch in late February confirmed that their special guest of honour would be Major General J. Paul Stevens AO (Rtd). Thomas said the Programme of Events for the Anzac Day celebration will include all the traditional items; however, one sad aspect is that local bagpipe player Geoff Stokes will be missing due to health concerns. Anzac Day is so close to the Elvis Festival this year that there are some changes: the Sub Branch has received a lot of requests from visitors here for the Elvis Festival who wish to participate in the March and other activities. The traditional selling of badges and memorabilia in the main street leading up to Anzac Day would not be held but instead the Sub Branch is setting up a stall in Cooke Park at the generous invitation of the Parkes Elvis Committee where it will sell memorabilia including the traditional Anzac Biscuits. This year's Anzac Day national service will once again be held at the Australian War Memorial and broadcast nationally. Australians are now being encouraged to stand up and be counted this Anzac Day to honour all our service personnel, past and present, by supporting the "Light Up the Dawn campaign". Through this campaign, we hope that whatever our communities choose to do this April 25th, whether standing stoically alone, or with family, friends, neighbours and colleagues, in uniform or your pyjamas, let's not let Australia's latest enemy defeat the ANZAC spirit that so much defines our unique way of life. In Parkes the Anzac Day celebrations will commence with the customary Dawn Service commencing at 0530 hours at the Memorial Hill with local groups and organisations who have responded to invitations laying wreaths alongside local Member State Member Mr Phillip Donato and those laid by Service and Ex Service personnel. Members of the public are reminded that parking at Memorial Hill is limited to Returned Service personnel as well as people who are holders of In-Capacitated Entitlement Cards. Following the Dawn Service, the Parkes Services Club will conduct a free breakfast which will commence at 0630 hours with only personnel with tickets being able to partake in the meal. Both the Anglican and Catholic Churches will conduct special Anzac Day services at 0730 hours. The traditional Anzac Day March will commence at 0820 hours will fall in from in front of the Parkes Services Club and it will proceed up Welcome Street then right into Clarinda Street at Chamberlain Square before turning right into Short Street and finishing at the front of the Parkes Services Club. It is anticipated that Major General Paul Stevens AO will receive the Salute during the March. The Mayor of Parkes Councillor Ken Keith OAM will commence proceedings at the Commemorative Service and the Parkes Shire Concert Band will provide entertainment. They will also support the Parkes Christian School who will perform by singing the Australian National Anthem as well as the hymns "Abide with Me" and "O Valiant Hearts". The captains of the Parkes East Public School Patrick McPherson and Kasey Morgan and Parkes High Schools Captains Charlie Denham-Lowe and Amanda Lowe will offer the Address by Modern Youth. At approximately 1045 hours a wreath-laying pilgrimage to the Parkes Cemetery War Graves Section will take place. The Official Anzac Day Luncheon will follow the Cooke Park Commemorative Celebration with the luncheon to commence at 1200 hours. Joining Major General Paul Stevens AO, (Rtd) will be his wife Helen as well Parkes Mayor Councillor Ken Keith, OAM and Parkes RSL Sub Branch President Keith Woodlands and his wife Phillipa as well as local Services Club President Mrs Dorothy Charlton. Concluding the day's activities at this year's Anzac Day will be the sounding of Retreat at the Cooke Park Cenotaph at 1700 hours. Other activities organised for Major General Stevens include the Special Activation Precinct as well as visits to the Radio Telescope and the HARS Parkes Aviation Museum on Sunday April 24. The township of Alectown will conduct a Dawn Service commencing at 6am while Tullamore will have an Anzac Commemorative Service at 10.30am and Bogan Gate will have its ceremony commencing with the traditional Dawn Service commencing at 6am which will be followed by Breakfast. Trundle township will commence its activities at 1030 hours with a March "Fall in" at Trundle Central School while Peak Hill will have a Dawn Service at 0600 hours at the AIF Gates then an Anzac Day March at 1030 hours with Children to assemble at the Arts and Craft Centre and Ex-Service Personnel, Club Directors & Members and Fire Brigade personnel to assemble at the old Westpac Building for the March that is programmed to commence at 1100 hours.

Lest we forget: full program of events for Anzac Day in Parkes shire