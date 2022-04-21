Parkes Elvis Festival, parade, floats, outfits

The amount of entertainment and activities at the Parkes Elvis Festival truly is jaw-dropping. From karaoke, lip synching and busking, to vintage workshops, competitions and amazing concerts, there is something for everyone. Of course one of the most popular events is the Northparkes Mines Street Parade, which is the major annual highlight of the Parkes Elvis Festival and draws people from all over both to take part in the parade itself, or just sit back an admire the stunning display. Enjoy Elvis-themed floats, Elvis and Priscilla look-a-likes, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and marching bands as they head from Bushman Street to Cooke Park down the length of Festival Boulevard on Clarinda Street. Everyone is welcome to enter the parade and anyone looking for inspiration can look back at photos from previous years to get a sense of style and come up with some creative ideas. Northparkes Mines are sponsoring a $1,000 prize for the Best Float at the 2022 Festivals, so get imaginative, get those creative juices flowing and make sure you enter for your chance to win. Entrants must nominate a school, sporting or not-for-profit community group to receive the cash prize. The Northparkes Mines Street Parade will be held on Saturday, April 23. It is a free event, beginning at 10:00am, and will run for approximately 90 minutes. For more information, visit www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au.

Join in the parade fun

