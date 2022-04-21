Parkes Elvis Festival, headliner, Taylor Rodriguez

After being named the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) in Memphis in August 2019, Taylor Rodriguez will have fans speeding their way to Parkes for four high-energy concerts as part of the Parkes Elvis Festival. Hailing from US town of Lynchburg, Virginia, it will be Taylor's first time performing in Australia having fallen in love with Elvis' music at the age of six listening to 'Blue Suede Shoes'. He started performing at nine and went on to be crowned the 2019 Tupelo Elvis Festival Champion before taking out number one at Memphis. Taylor's portrayal of The King has landed him in many musical productions and he was eager ahead of his trip to Parkes. "I am beyond excited to attend Parkes Elvis Festival," he said. "This will be my first time to Australia and I can't wait to celebrate the life, legacy, and music of Elvis Presley." Parkes Elvis Festival Director, Tiffany Steel, was just as excited as Taylor and said his concerts were not to be missed. Taylor Rodriguez will perform four shows at Parkes Elvis Festival backed by the dynamic eight-piece Tributes In Concert Band. Tickets for the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival Feature Concert Series are on sale now at www.123tix.com.au. Thursday April 21 at 8pm- 1956 The Hillbilly Cat. Friday, April 22 at 8pm - Lights, Action, Elvis. Saturday, April 23 at 8pm - Reflections of the King Sunday, April 24 at 8pm - Back in Memphis '69 - '77

King of the swing

Sunday, April 24 at 8pm - Back in Memphis '69 - '77