Priscilla Presley came into the spotlight as the partner one of the most famous entertainers in history. 60 years on, and her style and fashion are still celebrated at the Miss Priscilla Dinner. Proudly sponsored by Goodsell Machinery, the evening is a wonderful night where you can see the bevy of beauties and their stylists compete for the coveted title of Miss Priscilla - Face of the Festival. The Miss Priscilla winner becomes a Festival celebrity, performing official duties and appearing at key events throughout the Festival, and there is even a bigger reason to enter this year with the Miss Priscilla competition winners including her hair and make-up stylist, all heading on the P&O 'Tribute To The King' cruise in July. Festival Founder, Anne Steel said the Miss Priscilla Dinner and its entrants were a highlight of the Festival. "Miss Priscilla is treated as a celebrity with Festival fans wanting to snap a photo at every appearance," she said. "She is such an important part of the Festival and becomes a part of our history." There are two other competition categories on the night in the Festival's 'Speedway' theme, Miss Speedway which is the best look-a-like to Elvis' movies co-star Nancy Sinatra, and Speedway Novelty Hair where hairdressers can be creative and have fun with car themed hairstyles. The event will follow the Festival's 'Speedway' theme, so outfits that reflect the theme, racing cars and the late '60s era are strongly encouraged. There are also prizes up for grabs for those who make the effort to be part of the fun. The 2022 Goodsell Machinery Miss Priscilla Dinner will be held at 6.30pm on Thursday, April 21 at the Parkes Services Club. Tickets cost $68 and include a two-course dinner with entertainment from leading Australian Elvis tribute artist Dean Vegas, local Parkes trio Amitie, and a fashion parade by the contestants of the Viva La Vintage pin-up pageant. For those looking to still get dressed up and enjoy the vintage fun without entering, there are plenty of workshops to get involved in. Marilyn Monroe Little Rock Workshop Join Sharyne Jewell and Dance Like A Diva for a fun workshop based on the iconic "Two Little Girls From Little Rock" from the 1953 movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Thursday, 10.30am to 12pm. Vintage Showgirl Burlesque Workshop A fun and playful bump 'n' grind dance workshop for lovers of all things vintage. Thursday, 5pm to 7pm. Speedway Sirens - Pinup in the Flash Workshop This is a splendid way to feel fabulous about yourself, discover vintage styling, hair and make-up, and tutorials on how to pose. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm.

Playing the part for the Parkes Elvis Festival

For those looking to still get dressed up and enjoy the vintage fun without entering, there are plenty of workshops to get involved in.

Marilyn Monroe Little Rock Workshop Join Sharyne Jewell and Dance Like A Diva for a fun workshop based on the iconic "Two Little Girls From Little Rock" from the 1953 movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Thursday, 10.30am to 12pm. Vintage Showgirl Burlesque Workshop A fun and playful bump 'n' grind dance workshop for lovers of all things vintage. Thursday, 5pm to 7pm. Speedway Sirens - Pinup in the Flash Workshop This is a splendid way to feel fabulous about yourself, discover vintage styling, hair and make-up, and tutorials on how to pose. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm.