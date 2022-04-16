news, local-news,

Forbes and its neighbouring towns have raised an incredible $20,000 - and counting - to support people living with motor neurone disease. The Walk to d'Feet MND made a successful return to Lake Forbes on Sunday, April 10. Kym Neilsen, MND NSW fundraising manager, said numbers were a little down on previous years but the support and community spirit shone. There were 55 participants made up of family and friends who walked the 5km route around the lake. They went the extra mile in their fundraising, with more than $20,000 raised by Monday morning. "What a fantastic effort by all involved," Ms Neilsen said. "A special thank you to Duncan Stockcrates and the Duncan family who are wonderful supporters of this event and to the Forbes Lions Club for their yummy sausage sizzle also raising funds for MND NSW. "Our focus for 2022 is to continue to improve the support available for people living in regional and rural areas and we couldn't do that without the amazing local support we receive."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/1aaf110b-3b87-4a7d-92f7-6ceec06bcc1b.JPG/r0_296_3984_2547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Communities rally to raise $20,000 in Walk to d'Feet MND