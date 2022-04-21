Speedway, Parkes Elvis Festival, movies, cars

The theme for the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival is "Speedway", dedicated to Elvis' 1968 musical hit movie about a race car driver with a heart of gold. Everyone attending the Festival is encouraged to join in the fun and dress in theme, so think go-go dresses with boots, overalls, garages, racing suits, checkered flags and racing cars, and of course that famous red and white striped jacket. It's also a great opportunity to watch the movie if you're short on ideas. Every day there will be a Speedway Exhibit, hosted in the former Broderick's car yard at 375 Clarinda Street. It's a free event and will be open throughout the Festival. On display will be over 30 racing and speedway cars, a Holden Dealer Team showroom, racing memorabilia including suits and items owned by Peter Brock and other greats. There will also be racing simulators with ticket sales donated to Ronald McDonald House. Parkes Elvis Festival Director, Tiffany Steel, said having such an extensive display was a great boost for the Festival. "We are absolutely thrilled to share this collection of racing and prestigious cars, along with racing memorabilia and virtual reality simulators in this free exhibition," she said. "The Elvis shuttle bus service will have a stop in Mitchell Street right outside the entrance, making getting to and from the exhibit very easy." There are a number of vehicle displays throughout the Festival including the Classic and Heritage Vehicle Show (Friday, 10am to 4pm, Festival Boulevard), Cars of the Era (Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm, Short Street), and the Kombi Display (Saturday, 12pm to 5.30pm, Festival Boulevard).

Speedway theme for the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival

Parkes Elvis Festival Director, Tiffany Steel, said having such an extensive display was a great boost for the Festival. "We are absolutely thrilled to share this collection of racing and prestigious cars, along with racing memorabilia and virtual reality simulators in this free exhibition," she said. "The Elvis shuttle bus service will have a stop in Mitchell Street right outside the entrance, making getting to and from the exhibit very easy."

There are a number of vehicle displays throughout the Festival including the Classic and Heritage Vehicle Show (Friday, 10am to 4pm, Festival Boulevard), Cars of the Era (Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm, Short Street), and the Kombi Display (Saturday, 12pm to 5.30pm, Festival Boulevard).