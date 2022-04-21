busking, live music, Parkes Elvis Festival, Ken McGrath, prizes, competition

There are many competitions that people are able to take part in at the Parkes Elvis Festival. From karaoke and look-a-like's through to photography and art competitions, no matter what your talent is, there is an event to join in. However, perhaps the most popular competition, and one offering some serious bragging rights, is the Busking Championships. This year the town of Parkes will be rockin' with the Bringing It Back Busking Championships as the footpaths, street corners, cafés and shop fronts along Festival Boulevard as it becomes a stage for the brilliant array of talented, quirky and beginner artists performing for Festival fans passing by. Competition coordinator, Councillor Ken McGrath, said the whole town was looking forward to the return of the competition that highlights the talents of so many performers. "It's amazing to see just what buskers can do with their performances and adding to the atmosphere if the Festival," he said. "We have some fantastic buskers that take part each year whether it is playing Elvis hits or just general music, and in fact many of our buskers have gone on to become Elvis impersonators or create their own Elvis tribute shows." The Busking Championships have been held for approximately 20 years and really help bring the Festival to life. Cr McGrath said that there are already 30 buskers registered to take part this year and he is keen to see the performances live. "It's great to see what people can really do and we have such a range of buskers from singers and guitarists to trumpeters and saxophone payers," he said. "Whether it's playing an Elvis song, a rock 'n' roll classic, or even their own songs, there are always some talented people performing." To take part, buskers must register and perform over at least two days of the competition and for at least four hours (juniors one hour) per day. There are Junior and Open categories with great prizes on offer. A team of independent judges will score the buskers on song choices, crowd size, appearance and performance quality. Each entrant will then play two songs at the Royal Hotel on Saturday, between 3pm and 5pm, after which the Top 3 will be decided. They will battle it out on Sunday for the title of Bringing It Back Busking Champion in the finals which will be held on the Cooke Park Main Stage at 1pm. Entries for the 2022 Bringing It Back Busking Championships are now open. Entry is $20 for the senior competition and free for juniors. For more information, or to enter the competition, visit www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au/competitions/busking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/38ae3c51-8d23-47c1-8e48-5ba127741b4e.jpg/r140_279_4496_2740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Unearthing some amazing talent

RETURN TO SENDER: Steve Minhinnick of Brisbane has taken part in the Busking Championships at the Parkes Elvis Festival three times. Photo: File There are many competitions that people are able to take part in at the Parkes Elvis Festival. From karaoke and look-a-like's through to photography and art competitions, no matter what your talent is, there is an event to join in.

However, perhaps the most popular competition, and one offering some serious bragging rights, is the Busking Championships. This year the town of Parkes will be rockin' with the Bringing It Back Busking Championships as the footpaths, street corners, cafés and shop fronts along Festival Boulevard as it becomes a stage for the brilliant array of talented, quirky and beginner artists performing for Festival fans passing by. Competition coordinator, Councillor Ken McGrath, said the whole town was looking forward to the return of the competition that highlights the talents of so many performers. "It's amazing to see just what buskers can do with their performances and adding to the atmosphere if the Festival," he said.

STARS: The Festival always unveils fantastic talent including the amazing Anabelle van Wyk. Photo: File "We have some fantastic buskers that take part each year whether it is playing Elvis hits or just general music, and in fact many of our buskers have gone on to become Elvis impersonators or create their own Elvis tribute shows." The Busking Championships have been held for approximately 20 years and really help bring the Festival to life. Cr McGrath said that there are already 30 buskers registered to take part this year and he is keen to see the performances live.

"It's great to see what people can really do and we have such a range of buskers from singers and guitarists to trumpeters and saxophone payers," he said. "Whether it's playing an Elvis song, a rock 'n' roll classic, or even their own songs, there are always some talented people performing." To take part, buskers must register and perform over at least two days of the competition and for at least four hours (juniors one hour) per day. There are Junior and Open categories with great prizes on offer. A team of independent judges will score the buskers on song choices, crowd size, appearance and performance quality. Each entrant will then play two songs at the Royal Hotel on Saturday, between 3pm and 5pm, after which the Top 3 will be decided. They will battle it out on Sunday for the title of Bringing It Back Busking Champion in the finals which will be held on the Cooke Park Main Stage at 1pm. Entries for the 2022 Bringing It Back Busking Championships are now open. Entry is $20 for the senior competition and free for juniors. For more information, or to enter the competition, visit www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au/competitions/busking. SHARE