While not all of us are blessed with musical talent, it won't hold you back this Parkes Elvis Festival, with the Coachman Hotel launching their Lip Synch Battle. With the Festival weekend starting to wrap up on Sunday, Terrie Clark from the Coachman Hotel though it would be a great opportunity to keep the fun swinging along. "We had been chatting with the Festival committee and they suggested the lip synch idea, which we thought was great," she said. "Sunday is normally a bit of a wind up day, so we thought that this would give everyone a chance to get up and perform and just have fun." While entrants can perform almost any song, Terrie said there would obviously be a soft spot for any Elvis hits. "Of course we want to see people up doing their best Elvis impressions, but people can lip synch whatever they like," she said. "There will be some prize money on offer for our best entertainers who will be judge by Elvis ambassador Al Gersbach, Karen from Memphis Motor Inn and a surprise judge." So grab your best outfit and start practicing those lyrics and dance moves, because the competition promises to be tight. Entrants can either enter before Sunday or at the venue on the day, however anyone looking to enter must be at least 18 years of age. Visit the Parkes Elvis Festival website to find more competitions, workshops and other events where you can get involved and be a real part of the Festival.

Fun and prizes on offer

