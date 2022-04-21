Parkes Elvis Festival, parkes Hotel, Shane Burke, open mic, competition, prizes

While there is almost an endless list of live music and performers across Parkes over the four days of the Festival, the Parkes Hotel's Open Mic competition provides the opportunity for anyone to join in the musical celebration. Not only can performers entertain the crowd, there is also the chance to share $1000 in prizemoney for those judged the best. Shane Burke from the Parkes Hotel said they were expecting a great turnout for the competition. "There is always the busking comp and professional musicians around, but this give the chance for anyone to have a go," he said. "We just wanted to try something different and I think that quite a lot of people will be keen to perform and possibly win some prize money." The Open Mic competition will see a heat held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 3pm each day, while the final will be held at 3pm on Sunday. The winners will be judged by the crowd in a ballot system, and Shane said that any type of performance is welcome. "People can sing along to backing tracks, play their own instruments, recite a poem or do some comedy- it is all about just jumping in and getting involved." For those who might be a bit shy about performing in front of others, the Parkes Hotel will also be holding Elvis Trivia, Elvis Karaoke and live music across the festival weekend. Be sure to check out the Parkes Elvis Festival website for the full weekend's program.

Why not jump behind the mic

