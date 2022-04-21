Parkes Elvis Festival, insight, history, origins

For 29 years the Parkes Elvis Festival has been entertaining locals and visitors alike. While the Festival may now be world renowned, it has humble beginnings. The story goes that after a dinner party, Bob and Anne Steel decided to host an Elvis party at their Gracelands Restaurant in Parkes, with the first Elvis party held on the nearest weekend to January 8 (Elvis' birthday). After contacting others in Parkes to so who may be interested in the idea, Michael Greenwood (the current Parkes Shire Tourism Manager at the time), called a public meeting and the Parkes Elvis Revival was born. From this small group of people, the first Elvis Festival dream came to life. The inaugural Parkes Elvis Revival started in 1993 on Friday, January 8, complete with official proceedings, dancing and competitions at Gracelands, followed on the Saturday morning with a flea market and memorabilia display. A number of other events were held while local shops decorated their windows, and a small but successful street parade featured, setting the scene for future years. Over the next 10 years more events were added to the program and the Festival became a two-day event. Thanks to the vision and efforts of new committee members, the Festival experienced a surge in popularity in 2004 and 2005. In 2020, more than 24,500 visitors attended the Parkes Elvis Festival, which now enjoys a worldwide audience of over 400 million fans.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/62d29cb8-d52e-4724-95c2-fd20efa9d916.jpg/r0_161_4512_2710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Step back in time

CROWD PLEASER: For almost three decades the Parkes Elvis Festival has been entertaining crowds from across the world. Photo: File. For 29 years the Parkes Elvis Festival has been entertaining locals and visitors alike. While the Festival may now be world renowned, it has humble beginnings. The story goes that after a dinner party, Bob and Anne Steel decided to host an Elvis party at their Gracelands Restaurant in Parkes, with the first Elvis party held on the nearest weekend to January 8 (Elvis' birthday). After contacting others in Parkes to so who may be interested in the idea, Michael Greenwood (the current Parkes Shire Tourism Manager at the time), called a public meeting and the Parkes Elvis Revival was born. From this small group of people, the first Elvis Festival dream came to life.

The inaugural Parkes Elvis Revival started in 1993 on Friday, January 8, complete with official proceedings, dancing and competitions at Gracelands, followed on the Saturday morning with a flea market and memorabilia display. A number of other events were held while local shops decorated their windows, and a small but successful street parade featured, setting the scene for future years. Over the next 10 years more events were added to the program and the Festival became a two-day event. Thanks to the vision and efforts of new committee members, the Festival experienced a surge in popularity in 2004 and 2005. In 2020, more than 24,500 visitors attended the Parkes Elvis Festival, which now enjoys a worldwide audience of over 400 million fans. SHARE