The eye-watering demand for the Australian White breed continues with Tattykeel-blood ewe lambs returning $1100 a head top money at the Condobolin shedding breeds female sale last Thursday. All up Condobolin Associated Agents yarded about 3600 ewes and lambs in a "very good" market. Station-mated White Dorper ewes made from $280 to $344 and the best of those were June 2021-drop Annalara and Tullinga-blood lambs sold by HW Colless Partnership, Fountaindale, Condobolin. Unjoined White Dorper ewe lambs ranged from $225 to $342. The $1100 market-toppers were July/August 2021-drop lambs sold by RB Jones and Partners, Needlewood, Condobolin. They had been joined to the powerful Tattykeel stud sires, the $40,000 tag 2102257 and $35,000 tag 210807 rams. All up RB Jones and Partners sold 125 Australian White ewes to Nyngan, Wellington, Bega and as far afield as Wangaratta, Vic, and Hobart, Tas. They averaged $1070. About 280 Dorper scanned-in-lamb ewes, 13 to 14 months, were sold by The Big D Partnership at Condobolin for $350. In other strong sales HW Colless Partnership cleared 240 unjoined, October 2021-drop, White Dorper future breeder ewe lambs to a top of $264. Bogandool at Condobolin sold three lots of station-mated White Dorper and Australian White lambs to $332 to buyers at Forbes and Wellington. DB Worsnop at Condobolin sold June/July 2021-drop White Dorper and Australian White future breeder lambs for $242 to a Colleambally buyer who also took home 192 August/September 2021-drop future breeders sold by PW and MC Klante, Condobolin, for $252. Best presented pen went to DG and NJ Manwaring at Condobolin. Speaking on behalf of the Condobolin agents Brendon White, Keven Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, said they were pleased with the results with vendors selling for a good price. "It was a stellar line-up of ewes and ewe lambs. It really shows off what the region has to offer," Mr White said. The sale was interfaced by AuctionsPlus with a second sale planned for the spring. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

