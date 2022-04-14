news, local-news,

Easter messages of hope from the clergy of Parkes. As we approach Easter, world and local events might be leaving us feeling stressed, or worried, or even vulnerable! Three years of COVID, and its impact on society, health, loved ones, and the economy. War in Ukraine. Floods in Queensland and northern New South Wales. Sometimes in life, our problems are many. Where can we turn in times of trouble? For a start, we can rest assured that the God of the Bible, the God who made the world and all that is in it, continues to care for all of his creation. "The Lord is good to all; he has compassion on all he has made" (Psalm 145:9). Next, at Easter, we remember God's compassion and kindness when he sent his son, Jesus, to live among us. This means that Jesus - fully God and fully human - absolutely knows what it is like to be worried, afraid, and to experience sadness and grief. He has experienced all of this first hand! Even more important is that Jesus died as our substitute. Although he was perfect, never breaking God's commands, he took the punishment that we all deserve, bringing us back to God if we trust in him. So if the turmoil around us has you worried this Easter, consider who Jesus is, his death and rising to new life for us, showing us God's great kindness and compassion. If you want to find out more, please visit us - you're always welcome at St George's at Parkes or St Stephen's at Peak Hill! Jesus had spent his time, his ministry here on earth, preaching the Good News of the Gospel. Telling all who would hear that the kingdom of God was at hand. That they were too repent from their sin and place their trust in him. As we see in John 14:6 Jesus said to him, "I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." Jesus makes it clear that he is the only way to God the Father. Jesus was the hope of this world. A light in the darkness. And yet here we see this man, persecuted, beaten and flogged. A crown of thorns pushed cruelly into his head. Mocked by those around him and then forced to carry his own cross up to the place known as 'The Skull'. It was here that they drove cruel nails into the hands and feet of Jesus, and then lifted him up, unto death. Above his head on the cross, was placed an inscription by the order of Pilate, which read "Jesus of Nazareth, the King of the Jews." How could this be, that the king of the Jews, God's own son, the Messiah, the Christ, would find himself nailed to a cross? Well he did it for you and me. He allowed himself to be nailed to a cross because of his immense love for us. He died the death we deserved so that we could have life, and life to the full. He paid for our sin, for our rebellion against God. And he paid the price in full. So when Jesus uttered those final words before he relinquished his life, 'it is finished'. It was a profound statement of fact. Jesus's death on the cross was sufficient as a pardon for all our sins. Yours and mine. Jesus has done everything required for that broken relationship between our Holy, Just and righteous God, and us to be restored. Forgiveness and salvation is on offer for you today. All you need to do is turn from your sin and ask Jesus into your life as your Lord and Saviour. Will you accept this love on offer? Look to Jesus. This is love Easter is an event very rich in symbols. The richest symbol is the cross. Crucifixion upon a wooden cross was a very cruel and barbaric method of capital punishment invented by the Romans to produce a slow, torturous, excruciating death. It was illegal to crucify Roman citizens. The cross has become a symbol of love and forgiveness. One of Jesus' closest friends, John, wrote: "This is love. Not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins" (I John 4:10). Because of His great love for us, God gave up his only son, Jesus gave up himself, as a sacrifice for our sins. Even if we cannot understand or explain it, we can receive his love for us. The cost to us is our pride. Humbling ourselves, saying we are sorry for our sins and asking forgiveness. What follows is a joy and peace that is beyond words, beyond all description. Oh, the joy of having a personal relationship with the one who made us, the Lord Jesus Christ. He has made this love and forgiveness, joy and peace, new and everlasting life available to all through his death and resurrection. He calls us to follow his example and so love others. As John went on to say: "Dear friends, since God so loved us, we ought also to love one another. No one has ever seen God, but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us". As we celebrate God's love for us all this Easter, may his love flow to you and through you As we approach Easter this year my mind turns to the people of Ukraine and I ask the question: What kind of Easter will they celebrate this year? With the bombings, killings and destruction in their country one cannot help but think of the havoc caused by sin, evil, greed and power. Christ particularly was aware of such in his time and even took on himself all the evil of the world and the devil to give everyone a new beginning and the hope of a life free from fear and eternal loss. St Paul reminds us: 'What we are suffering now is nothing compared with our future glory' (Romans 8:18). The season of Lent is to help us align ourselves with the suffering of Christ and to help bring about peace in our own lives and our world. May we not forget those less fortunate than ourselves. As we pray for world peace let us reach out to those on the margins, those suffering hardship, loss and pain. However, at the same time let us be grateful as we look forward in hope to all that Christ has achieved by his passion, death and resurrection. We may not always see the hand of God in what is happening in our world, and while our faith and hope can sometimes be challenged, let us not fail to continue to love as Christ has loved us and to reach out to all our sisters and brothers in our fragile and somewhat broken world. May we also be thankful for all the helpers who have reached out to the people affected by the floods and bushfires and other disasters in our world. These are signs of great hope. Wishing everyone the blessings, joy, hope and love of Easter. "Who is it that you are looking for?" Mary Magdalene stood crying outside the tomb where they had laid Jesus. She had visited the tomb and it was empty. She had run and told the disciples that Jesus' body was gone and now they had been to see but had returned home. And now, she stood. Crying; Grieving; Lost. Her world had caved in- she had witnessed the unthinkable- her Lord and Saviour, Jesus the Messiah had been killed upon the cross. She had watched. She had been there. She saw death. "Who is it that you are looking for?' Mary heard the words. With her heart enveloped in grief and her mind jumbled with all that had happened, Mary almost missed the moment. Jesus spoke her name "Mary". Her eyes did not deceive her- she recognised her Lord. "Teacher!" The Easter message has not changed - it is the same every year. The question we perhaps should ask ourselves this Easter, 2022, is "Who is it that I am looking for?" Who are you looking for? Are you looking for someone to solve all your problems- or are you looking for a friend, someone who knows you by name and calls out that name in love? Who are you looking for? Are you looking for a baby in a manger? Or are you looking for a counsellor, encourager, someone who will lift your head and hold your heart? Who are you looking for? Are you looking for a figure on a tree? Or are you looking for a Saviour, who has risen from death and who wants to journey with you each step of your day. This Easter, may you recognise your need for Jesus in your life and allow Him to journey with you each day. Ask him to reveal himself to you, and may your heart be open, and your ears be open to hear you name as he calls to you in love. Holy Week Services: An Easter Carol Given that Easter and Christmas are both celebrations of Jesus, it's amazing how different the two events are. There are so many songs about Christmas (and more every year), but there aren't nearly so many songs about Easter (that don't involve bunnies). And maybe that's because Christmas is about events that are easier to sing about, a new baby boy, angel choirs, shepherds and wise men and all of it is pretty much G rated. Jesus' death on the cross is certainly more gory and less child-friendly, but still just as worthy of celebration because by his death he's defeated death and paid the price for our sins so that we can be forgiven. One recent Easter song that I've come to love is the song "Jerusalem" by 'City Alight' which talks about the events that took place in Jerusalem that first Easter. One of the verses that particularly sums up Easter says "See the king who made the sun, And the moon and shining stars, Let the soldiers hold and nail him down, So that he could save them." In that one verse they capture the reality that Jesus was God the Son, King of Kings and Lord of Lords, who was there at creation and yet who took on flesh, stepped into our world that he might die for our sins. Jesus' desire was that even those who nailed him to the cross might find forgiveness and from the cross he prayed "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing." Now Jesus offers forgiveness to all who believe and follow him, He offers a restored relationship with God which brings peace and joy and the assurance of heaven and he offers it to you, no matter what wrongs you have done. I pray that this Easter you would understand God's love for you, shown at the cross, that you might put your trust in Jesus, and be able to sing in celebration at the events of that first Easter. Praying you have a safe and Happy Easter, please join us in celebrating the resurrection on Sunday, April 17, at 10am.

