SHE'S part of horsing royalty in Parkes, and Jorja Rusten is continuing that fine Rusten family tradition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Rusten is now following in the footsteps of sisters Laura and Tiarne and father Darryle, who are popular members of the harness racing fraternity in the Central West, as well as noted horsemen and women. On Tuesday, April 19, Rusten and a member of the Trundle Pony Club will be attending the show - Australia's largest ticketed event with almost 100 years of history. Rusten and her trusty stead, Shadow have been selected in the Area 5 Pony Club show jumping team. Pony Club NSW comprises of six areas, and each year a team of four show jumpers are selected within the areas to represent their Area and compete at Sydney Royal. Area 5 comprises an area from Peak Hill to the north, Corowa to the south, Griffith to the west and Cowra to the east, and is made up of 38 different clubs and towns. This has been no easy feat for Rusten, a year 11 student at Parkes Christian School, and Shadow, as Jorja has just recovered from two ACL knee reconstructions over the last two years - which has meant limited competition for the duo. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Scintillating Hutchings strike gives Cobras win over CYMS - 'Flying' start not enough for Spacies in 10 point loss to St Pats - A Storm warning and premier women's battle for 2022 Rusten and Shadow recently competed at the Gundagai show jumping competition, which was held over three days. The pair achieved exceptional results, including a win in the Open 1 metre class and a couple of seconds in other rounds. They have been busy over the last couple of months attending competitions almost every week to make sure they are in top form to perform in the big arena at Sydney Royal. Not only has is Rusten a keen showjumper though, she has also just obtained her trotting driving license and is looking forward to debuting in her first race - with her biggest wish to drive in a race with her two sisters Laura and Tiarne and her father Darryle. Laura, despite still only being the tender age of 18, has five career wins and is a master manipulator of races on outsiders, as well as doing show jumping herself and is a perfect role model for her exceptionally talented young sister. Rusten joins Jake Tomlinson of Forbes, Rianna Reeves and Tori Wythes of Canowindra in their quest to be the best pony club show jumping team for 2022. Good luck to Area 5, but most of all congratulations to our local superstar, who we know will represent us with pride.

