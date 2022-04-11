Six tips to get your Doomben 10,000 fashion game strong

This is a commercial partnership with Ladbrokes.

According to the official page of Brisbane Westfield Chermside Fashions on the Field Tab Doomben 10,000 Day - the theme for this year's game is BOLD COLOUR. The idea is to have fun with style as you embrace rich winter tones and bright block colours paired in interesting and creative combinations to stand out from the crowd and impress the judges - all in one go.

Now naturally, the ensemble sounds exciting with a signature floral being Yellow Rose to mediate the outfit - we figured you must be planning for it right away given how winters have started to knock our windows.



Safe to say till May, we will have proper snow to decide the appropriate clothing. But the earlier, the better it is for you to have everything streamlined.

Hence, to help you out with multi-faceted ensembles for each day of the game, we have come up with some Doomben 10,000 fashion tips.



From colour combinations that serve to strappy ankle boots, heeled to perfection, get the latest tips on the Doomben 10,000 outfits. So that you have the right personality and face to serve alongside the wins.

Let's get started

Pair the peonies and lilacs

Bright, vibrant colours like peonies and lilacs are in fashion and appropriate according to the theme of the Doomben 10,000 day. Therefore, you should feel shy or intimidated in experimenting with such bright colours.



Especially if you normally don't wear such colours, then there would be no better day to do it and embrace the colour palate. From brightly coloured gowns to power suits, you can find your styling game in any type of clothing.

Strappy heels are in-game

Who says you can't wear strappy heels on the field? Understandably, it would be winter, but closed-toe heels that are an entourage of straps and boots give you the best of both worlds indeed.



You can get them in combination with your gown or power suit that you get, or you can contrast the colours against a solid suit. For instance, powder pink shoes will look incredible with a deep lilac wrap suit.

Use fresh, long-lasting flowers

The signature floral for the day is a yellow rose. And what better way to style a brightly coloured suit than with a brightly coloured yellow rose pinned to your collar?



However, you have to keep in mind that even though it will be winters and flowers would naturally last long, a day old floral arrangement would not go down well. It is better to get fresh flowers picked upright in the morning to carry around throughout the day.

Fun is the element

Nobody likes a personality that will rain on everyone's parade. And after all, fun is the element of the field fashion theme. So why not carry a big, bright smile along with your brightly coloured dress? In addition, don't shy away from staying active in the game and meal proceedings.



From peer socializing to formal interactions with everyone, it is always better to have an open, impromptu personality people feel comfortable around to befriend and enjoy.

Attention to detail with accessories, shoes, bag, and millinery

While your gown or suit would be the centre of attention, do not forgo the attention to detail with accessories, shoes, bags, and millinery. These are some of the deal breakers or makers when styling up or styling down an outfit.



Moreover, it will be the winter season, so keeping it cozy-chic would be a better vibe than care-free summer. Likewise, you want to carry a bag for practicality and styling as you require touchups.

Don't forget the rules

Lastly, don't go overboard with your planning to ignore the rules. The rule strictly states against no bare mid-riffs or summer millinery (straw). This means that if that layer under the suit is a crop top, then making it a full-length shirt would be a good idea.



Get yourself a velvet or a suede hat to match the outfit on a similar conundrum. If you wear a gown, even a lace hat will do the trick but absolutely no straw hats.

In conclusion

Safe to say that now you know how to walk the fashion runway on the Tab Doomben 10,000 Day field. You will definitely be able to prepare and get your game face on with the perfection of style and fun.



Moreover, don't forget to adhere to the rules; otherwise, you'll be the only misfit with a fashion faux pas, and you don't want that.

