As is tradition in many schools across the state, the last days of class before the Easter holidays saw infant students create Easter hats and parade them in front of their peers. Middleton Public School were among those in the shire who held Easter hat parades this week. The Easter Bunny even made an appearance! They hosted on Thursday before students finished up for holidays for two weeks. The Parkes Champion Post was invited along to take some photos of the occasion. Fortunately we were lucky enough to catch the Easter dancing, too!

