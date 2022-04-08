Mayoral message: Events, opportunities aplenty in Parkes

news, local-news,

The latest from the desk of Parkes' mayor, Cr Ken Keith OAM. On Saturday April 2, Parkes hosted the magical event that was Overture at the Cooke Park Pavilion. It was fantastic to see such a great turnout from the local community and to see so many visitors travel all the way here to Parkes. Thank you to everyone involved for all your work in putting this event together. The evening was a huge success with a spectacular show put on by all of the local and visiting talent. This event was proudly funded by the NSW Government regional events acceleration fund. To check out some of the photos from the event, visit Council's Facebook page. READ MORE: - THE GREATEST SHOW: Overture concert a 'wholesome' experience - Henry's 'special experience' learning from Josh Piterman, performing at Overture - A star is born: Lexi Herden shines in Overture NSW Youth Week has officially kicked off for 2022, running from Monday 4 - Wednesday April 14. Youth Week is an opportunity for youth aged 12-24 to come together and express their ideas and views, act on issues that affect their lives and create and enjoy activities and events with likeminded individuals. Council along with the youth committee, Parkes Shire Youth Voices, have put together a jam-packed program for Youth Week, including a number of free workshops and events, which will run throughout the course of the week across the Parkes Shire. Although the week has already started, there is still plenty of events to come, such as a free Skate Workshop, a meet and greet with the Bluescope Orchestra, a library lock-in games night, and plenty of DIY sessions at the Marramarra Makerspace. For more information and to book your spot at any of these free events, visit Council's website. READ MORE: Try something new this Youth Week in Parkes A friendly reminder that Council is currently seeking feedback from the community on a number of projects via the Your Say Parkes platform. Visit www.yoursay.parkes.nsw.gov.au to have your say on the design of the Kelly Reserve Water Play Space, the Middleton Master Plan and the draft Parkes Shire Community Strategic Plan before they close this month. READ MORE: - Parkes Shire Council asking for feedback on potential splash park - Parkes Shire Council calling for housing, infrastructure feedback Council is calling on not-for-profit organisations and groups serving the Parkes Shire community to apply for funding in Round 2 of the 2021/22 Community Financial Assistance program. There are two streams of assistance available; one for rates and charges, the second for projects in accordance with Council's Community Financial Assistance Policy. Applications will close 5pm on Friday April 22. To apply visit Council's website. Thursday 28 April, CMOC-Northparkes Mines are hosting two workshops for women looking to enter the workforce, return to work after a break or even just refresh their skills. Two sessions will be held at the Marramarra Makerspace, one in the morning and one in the evening. The workshops will cover a range of topics including how to search for jobs, how to apply for jobs and how to use feedback. For more information and to register, visit Council's website. READ ALSO: - Parkes town acreage sells for over 700k at auction - 105 of the very best for Parkes resident Doris Littlewood Applications for the Aboriginal Project Officer position are now open! In this role, you will work towards closing the gap on Indigenous disadvantage in line with the Government's Indigenous building blocks. This role is part of a Joint Funding Agreement by Council and CMOC-Northparkes Mines. Information packs are available by contacting Neighbourhood Central via email at eo@ncentral.org.au or by calling 02 6862 3757. Applications close Wednesday April 20. As always, residents are encouraged to keep informed by heading to Council's Facebook page, or subscribe to the monthly e-newsletter via our website, www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.

