60 people were on hand to watch a rare eight-acre Parkes town property sell for $710,000 at auction for local agency Elders. The property, 92-96 Peak Hill Road in Parkes, had in excess of 100 people go through the property during the open homes in the lead-up to the auction, and it proved to be just as popular come auction day. The auction was held on Saturday, April 2, led by auctioneer John Ilchef from Forbes and Elders agent Janna Flanagan. Over 60 attendees enjoyed the auction, looking through the house and munching on the free sausage sizzle and drinks on the lawns of the beautiful, established garden. There were eight registered bidders vying for the property, and after starting at $500,000 the bids quickly made their way up before the property sold under the hammer for $710,000 after nine bids. It was a great result for vendors Matt and Krystyna Gray, with the property selling above reserve. While the couple were thrilled with the end result, they were understandably a little sad to see their beautiful property go - and for anyone who read the Parkes Champion Post's pre-auction story, it's clear to see how special said property is. Of course there are always two sides to every property story, and the buyers Eric and Alice Milne and their two sons had been keen from day one, and were elated to secure their own slice of paradise. Agent Janna Flanagan was stoked to have such a good result for her vendors, and was very pleased with how the day went. "I enjoyed every minute of this campaign, and was so lucky that Matt and Krystyna trusted me to sell their property," she said. "The only thing that was hard, was not having 10 more properties like this one for the buyers that missed out. I was also extremely lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing team to help me on the day." John Ilchef, Tiffany Doughty, Maddie Woodbridge and Bridie Hughes were on hand to help Janna get the job done, and it was an impressive team effort from the entire Elders Parkes team to get such a great result. Congralations to all involved - what a beauty of a house!

