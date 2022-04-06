94 players tee off for Parkes Golf Club's Monthly Medal

sport, local-sport,

The April Telescope Tyres & Batteries/Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being 1300 Bugman - many thanks to Paul Lewin for his ongoing support of the Parkes Golf Club (PGC). A good turnout of 94 players hit off on the day with the wind down to playable levels for the most part of the day. In A-grade, Myles Smith came out and hit a great round of 75 off the stick, beating home Jack Elliott on 78 and three others on 79: Phil Bishop, Anthony Riach and John Green. The club pro Jake O'Brien did also shoot a 78 on the day. Myles clearly benefited from the excellent striking by also taking out the nett event with a 68 but only getting in by a stroke to Phil Bishop and Rob Rea. Myles had a highlight on the 7th hole the par 5, known as Sheedies, when he recorded a rare eagle. In B-grade, Jarrod Kemp produced a solid 84 off the stick to take out the scratch award leading home Rod Kiley and Peter Amor both shooting 85's on the day. In the nett event veteran Richard Hamilton, who hadn't had many rounds of late, found the break the right ingredient to record a 69 with Jarrod also shooting the same score and unfortunately loosing the double on a countback. Peter Amor was one stroke in arrears. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Spacemen looking to play 'free-flowing footy' this season - 'Passionate' Clyburn now a Spacemen for life - Clinton Hawke honoured with life membership from PDJCA In the C-grade, it was another in the veteran class in Ross Smith nailing the scratch with an excellent 87 beating home Ken Keith by a stroke, with Ryan Edwards back on 90. Ryan reversed the order in the nett to record the days best score of 66, and in so doing taking a stroke off his handicap, beating Ross home by two strokes. In the Wally Norman Medal, Phil Bishop's 69 was the winning nett score. In the Griffins Leading Edge Putting competition, Ross Smith dined out yet again with his 25 putt round being the best of the day. Well done to the winners! So that meant that Anthony Riach at 380cm won the lucrative 6th hole on Saturday. Next week is the 18 hole stableford medley event hosted by Parkes Courier Services, thanks to Grant and Jenny. It is also the second round of the Pybar Shootout qualifier. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

