Local business leaders Geoff Rice and Tracie Robertson have played a major role in raising more than $26,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Orange at the inaugural CEO Walk in My Shoes held at the house last week. "It was an amazing experience to be at the house meeting families and preparing dinner and breakfast, as it gave us all a great insight into the great work they (RMHC Orange) do helping families from our area," Mr Rice said. More families from Parkes and Forbes than any other area of the state have come to stay at the Orange house since it opened five years ago, with 187 families from Parkes (1,361 nights) and 89 families from Forbes (421 nights) being offered free accommodation and services close to the hospital while their child is receiving life-saving or specialist treatment. All funds raised by the participants for CEO Walk in My Shoes will stay in Orange to directly support families from the central and far west, including Parkes and Forbes. "You just simply don't realise what a difference a place like the Orange house can make in the lives of families when their child is very sick and they need to be close to the hospital," Mr Rice said. "Being able to connect with the families staying there by hearing their stories and preparing meals for them really gave me an insight into how important it is to provide as much support as possible." The 24-hour immersive experience for the five CEO's and business leaders began with an orientation and tour of the house before they tied on their aprons to prepare an evening meal for families. Following the meal, executive officer Rebecca Walsh gave each participant a 'scenario' of what it would be like to have their child rushed to Orange Hospital for emergency treatment. This was followed by a midnight call from Ms Walsh to wake them from their sleep at the nearby Remington Hotel to walk across the road to meet at the Emergency Department at Orange Hospital, where each participant shared the story of their 'child's scenario' bringing with them their "child's favourite toy" given out to them at the house earlier in the evening. RMHC Orange Executive Officer Rebecca Walsh said each scenario was taken from a family experience connected to the Orange House. Mr Rice said a midnight call to go to the Emergency Department at the hospital really hit home to all the participants in CEO Walk in My Shoes. "Putting on one of the hand-knitted beanies made by volunteers for the Orange winter and carrying that toy with us had a big impact on us all about how it would feel if we were in the shoes of families like those that come from our area," Mr Rice said. Although Tracie Robertson was unable to take part in the visit to the house at the last minute due to COVID issues, it was her heartfelt story of her own family's tragedy with her younger brother dying at Orange Hospital in his mother's arms, separated from the rest of the family which was was a major contributing factor to her wonderful fundraising effort.

Geoff Rice, Tracie Robertson help raise $26,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities