The 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games is now just days away, in what will be an excellent three-day tournament for some of New South Wales finest athletes, including five hockey players from Parkes. Running from Friday April 8 to Sunday April 10, the Southern Sports Academy (SSA) will host the event for the first time coinciding with the organisation celebrating their 30th year. The Games will bring together athletes, staff, families, and supporters from all 11 Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) from across New South Wales. Parkes hockey stars Ryan Dunford, Liam Moody, Jordan Moody, Molly Orr and Meg Turner will represent the Western Region at the event in Wagga Wagga. The competing Academies include Central Coast, Far West, Illawarra, Hunter, North Coast, Northern Inland, South East, South West Sydney, Southern, Western Region and Western Sydney Academies of Sport. The Games will also highlight guest Academies, including teams from Sydney and the ACT. The event will see over 1300 junior regional athletes come together for strong competition across seven sports. The weekend will also act as an important identification and development opportunity for many sports. This year 117 Western Region athletes and coaches will compete across Basketball, Cycling, Golf, Hockey, Netball and Triathlon. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Spacemen looking to play 'free-flowing footy' this season - 'Passionate' Clyburn now a Spacemen for life - Who is best in the west? New premiership fuels league rivalry Sports Program Manager for the Western Region Academy of Sport, Caitlin Knox, says the Your Local Club Academy Games is a highlight for most of the sporting programs. "Our athletes and coaches are really looking forward to the weekend in Wagga Wagga as the Games are a great way for the Regional Academies to connect and celebrate the talent across the state," she said. "All athletes are excited by the challenge to showcase their abilities and test themselves against the strongest athletes from across NSW." Daily updates and results will be posted to the WRAS social media channels and website, while the full list of schedules and scores can be found on the 2022 Academy Games website https://www.regionalacademies.org.au/academy-games/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/5cadecae-1134-4741-a74f-9614ede1a44c.jpg/r2_153_2998_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg