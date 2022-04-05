sport, local-sport,

Holy Family School held its annual Cross Country on Wednesday 30th March at North Parkes Oval. All students participated with great enthusiasm on the day. Congratulations to the following students; pictured is girls/boys for each placing. Bushman A strong team of students will now represent the school at the Diocesan Cross Country next term.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/75c19641-c952-44d0-a96b-e95a2a24399d.jpg/r10_457_4022_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Holy Family Catholic School in Parkes holds annual cross country day