Holy Family Catholic School in Parkes holds annual cross country day
Local Sport
Holy Family School held its annual Cross Country on Wednesday 30th March at North Parkes Oval. All students participated with great enthusiasm on the day.
Congratulations to the following students; pictured is girls/boys for each placing.
5 YEARS
- 1st - Samara Lovegrove/Angus Walker
- 2nd - Liyana Basnayake/Alessandro Villella
- 3rd - Nicola Piyatissa/Aarnav Gautam
- 4th - Aurora Sapkota
6 YEARS
- 1st - Tessa Dugan/Emrys Cassidy
- 2nd - Kendall Hartwig/Knox Calabro
- 3rd - Amelia Gersbach/Travis Hodges
- 4th - Mary Drooger/Bruce Burt
- 5th - Sydney Tarry/Reed WIld
- 6th - Finley Gibbons
7 YEARS
- 1st - Sophie Wood/Jack Burt
- 2nd - Olivia Culhane/Joey Hazelton
- 3rd - Mia Townsend/Curtis Arndell
- 4th - Bella Hastwell/Mason Wild
- 5th - Indigo Gillingham/Archie McIntyre
- 6th - Matilda McGrath/Ashton Robinson
8 YEARS
- 1st - Flo Crawley-Watson/Arlo Cassidy/Seth King (AWD)
- 2nd - Piper Newham/Nate Calabro
- 3rd - Poppy Lawryk/Bill O'Bryan
- 4th - Sienna Piyatissa/Rhys Hetherington
- 5th - Poppy Dswonitzky/Keanau Robinson
- 6th - Isabel Siju/Stanley Drooger
9 YEARS
- 1st - Emerson Kaden/Jack Kaden
- 2nd - Bea Tomson/Max Dwyer Mulligan
- 3rd - Ceinwyn Farrell/Bentley McGuire
- 4th - Willow Culhane/Allie O'Brien//Max Hackett
- 5th - Addison Murray/Issac Allen
- 6th - Matthea McGrath/Jaylen Lovegrove
10 YEARS
- 1st - Luca Barnes/Oliver Reynolds
- 2nd - Connie Fryer/Levi McIntyre
- 3rd - Madilyn Donnelly/Ned Hewes
- 4th - Hannah Wood/Billy White
- 5th - Mary Gray/Aidan Van der Merwe
- 6th - Tilly Murray/Ashton McQuie
11 YEARS
- 1st - Daisy Rice/Angus Jones
- 2nd - Emily White/Jamison Lee
- 3rd - Ruby Hackett/Archer Edmonds
- 4th - Adelaide Terry/Marshall Alexander
- 5th - Elena Glastonbury/Harrison Rowbotham
- 6th - Gracy Allen/Ari Albert
12 YEARS
- 1st - Layla Kupkee/Tyrece Robinson
- 2nd - Hudson McGuire/Ruby Heraghty
- 3rd - Piper White/Declan Quade
- 4th - Emily DeLacy/Phoenix Robson
- 5th - Tom Chapman
WINNING HOUSE
Bushman
A strong team of students will now represent the school at the Diocesan Cross Country next term.
