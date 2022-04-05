Youth orchestra taking us to the movies this Youth Week

news, local-news,

Wollongong Conservatorium of Music's flagship BlueScope Youth Orchestra begins their regional tour of western NSW to celebrate Youth Week with a special concert entitled "BlueScope Goes to the Movies". Audiences in Parkes and Manildra have the opportunity to hear popular tunes from some of cinema's most famous films: Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, La La Land, James Bond, Beauty and the Beast, The Pink Panther, The Avengers, and a John Williams Trilogy showcasing Stars Wars, Jurassic Park, and Raiders of the Lost Arc. BlueScope Orchestra manager and long-time member Tanya Phillips says the members are thrilled to be on the road, not least because they are supporting Youth Week. "The music we have selected to play for this tour is from some of the most famous films ever shown and provides broad appeal to audiences both young and old," Tanya said. "Touring during Youth Week provides the opportunity to show younger regional audiences, who may not be familiar with classical orchestras, the broad range of music an orchestra can perform and the essential role orchestras still play in film-making. "We always enjoy touring during Youth Week. "This year we are really embracing it with a special session in Parkes where young people living in the area can meet the orchestra, learn about playing instruments and gain some insight into what it is like to be in an orchestra and part of a Conservatorium." The orchestra is also looking forward to the concert in Manildra where they will be performing for the very first time in the historical AMUSU Theatre, a 1930's Art Deco Theatre and Museum featuring many of the original architectural fixtures, posters and memorabilia of yesteryears. "Given our movie theme for this tour, we thought it appropriate to perform in one of NSW's oldest heritage listed theatres which still shows films on a weekly basis," Tanya said. There's also a special concert for the little ones: Baby PROMS at the Pavilion from 10am on Monday. This is designed for children five years and under, introducing them to the musical instruments and getting them involved in clapping, jumping and buzzing their lips as if they were playing wind instruments too. AMUSU Theatre event - 1.30pm, Sunday, April 10 in Manildra Baby Proms concert for 0-5-year-olds - 10am Monday April 11, Cooke Park Pavilion Meet the band Youth Week event for 12 to 24-year-olds - 4pm to 5pm Monday, April 11 at the Cooke Park Pavilion. Book your place with Parkes Shire Council. Concert time - Monday 11th April (6pm) Cooke Parke Pavilion Parkes* *All proceeds to the mental health charity www.minus18.org.au

Youth orchestra taking us to the movies this Youth Week