Call for witnesses as Parkes police investigate assault

Police are appealing for any witnesses to an assault alleged to have occurred in Parkes on the afternoon of March 30 to come forward. It's alleged a male driver forced another male driver off the road - on the Newell Highway near Church Street - about 2.50pm that Wednesday. Police understand both parties got out of their cars and one man was punched and knocked to the ground. Any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, is urged to contact Parkes police on 6862 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police are also investigating an accident involving a car and a truck after a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries on Monday evening. Emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW and ambulance were called to the intersection of Eugowra and Kelly roads about 6pm Monday, to reports of a collision between truck and car. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said. The rural crime team is investigating the alleged theft of 40 sheep from a property on Peak Hill Road, Baldry, between February and March this year. The sheep are Merino ewes; PIC N - NG403638 - ear tagged with "The Wattles". If you have any information about this theft, please contact Rural Crime Investigators at Dubbo Police Station on 02 6883 1647 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppers.com.au Police were called to Currajong Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning, to reports a man was yelling in the street and had kicked in a door. Police attended and allege the man was outside, kicking over bins in the front yard of another house. They said he was arrested and spoken to. Police are investigating the theft of a Visa card from a woman's handbag in a licensed premises on Friday night. Police report the handbag was misplaced about 11.30pm Friday and handed in to the bar about half an hour later, minus one of the cards. Police are waiting to review CCTV from the venue.

Call for witnesses as Parkes police investigate assault