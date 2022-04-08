news, local-news,

It's an unfathomable milestone to hit, but Doris Littlewood recently celebrated turning 105 at Southern Cross aged care home in Parkes on March 31 with birthday cupcakes. Doris was born in Wellington, New Zealand in 1917 before her parents Ida and John moved to Parkes when she was very young, with her father working as a butcher. Doris was educated at the Convent Catholic School in Parkes, and worked as a housekeeper on different farms before marrying her husband Reuben (who served in the Light Horse Regiment in WWI) and moving to a farm near Alectown, where they raised six children: Ray, Graham, Kerry, Wayne, Julie and Margaret. Doris' daughter Julie Newbigging recalled a funny anecdote her mother had told her recently about life on the farm. "She said that during one particularly bad drought they ran out of water, and to wash everyone's clothes she had to load all the washing into a basket, put the kids in the pram and walk a fair way up a hill to do the washing at the nearest bore," she laughed. After the children had all grown up in the 1970's, Doris and Reuben moved into Parkes to retire, and Doris was still living at that house self-sufficiently until the last couple of years and she certainly still has her sense of humour about her at 105! She was an active member of the Parkes Sunshine Club and took up indoor bowls upon moving to town, while she loved gardening and was awarded as 'Best Rose' at a show. Doris was also an accomplished knitter and enjoyed travelling around Australia in a caravan once upon a time. Julie said recently her mother has been enjoying reminiscing about old times and happy memories, which is special for her. And what is the secret to living to such an impressive age? "Mum has never smoked and never drank! It is probably about all the hard work on the farm over the years, too," said Julie. Happy birthday, Doris. Here's to the next 105 years!

