Busy week for Railway bowlers

Hello Bowlers! On Wednesday, March 30, we had social bowls. Winners were Junior Thorne, Paul Lewin and Ray Griffith W16+19, with the runners-up Chris Dunn, Phil Barnard and Kev Hynds W11+2. Marble 4 came out and the margins were 2, 10 and 19. Next week's jackpot will be $193. On Saturday, April 2, we played the first round of the Frank Gersbach Parkes Cup. Unfortunately the Major sides were beaten 74-38, but thankfully the Minor sides were able to win the big board 84-78 and bring home the Silver Frank Gersbach Cup. The aggregate for the Geoff and Bob Freeman Shield is Town 152 - Railway 122. We have the second round of the Frank Gersbach Parkes Cup scheduled for September 17 2022 at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club. This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, April 6, at 1pm and social bowls on Saturday, April 9, from 1pm. Coming up we have our Area Pennants Practice Series starting late April against nine other Clubs in our area. This Friday Night we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Seafood Raffles, Meat Tray Raffles, Joker Draw and Badge Draw along with the Bistro servicing their amazing meals. See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!

