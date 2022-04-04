news, local-news,

Rural Crime Investigators from Dubbo are investigating the alleged theft of 40 sheep from a property on the Peak Hill Road, Baldry sometime between February and March of this year. The sheep are Merino ewes; PIC N - NG403638 - ear tagged with "The Wattles". If you have any information about this theft, please contact Rural Crime Investigators at Dubbo Police Station on 02 6883 1647 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 orvia email form at crimestoppers.com.au. Officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team have experienced an increase in reports of fraud from people purchasing stock via social media platforms, including Facebook. Please remember to never provide personal details or make payments to strangers online. Make the transaction in person after sighting the stock that you're purchasing. If you believe you are a victim of such a crime, please report it to your local police station. More useful information and tips to avoid falling victim to scams and frauds can be found here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/580511b6-aa26-4bf2-ae38-b64914403bad.jpg/r2_3_595_338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police investigating alleged sheep theft from Baldry property